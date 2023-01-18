Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.88 Million Stake in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,131 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.24% of Outset Medical worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $795,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Outset Medical by 8.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Outset Medical by 38.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Outset Medical by 49.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 708,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,294,000 after purchasing an additional 235,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 10.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 7,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical Stock Performance

Outset Medical stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.00. 2,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,354. Outset Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $48.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 5.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $27.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.35 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 145.93% and a negative return on equity of 49.75%. On average, research analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on OM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on Outset Medical to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Outset Medical

In related news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $130,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,440.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Outset Medical news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $130,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,440.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Hinrichs bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $133,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 47,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,397.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,810 shares of company stock worth $2,816,218. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

