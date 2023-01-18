Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,007 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 4.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,152,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,924,000 after acquiring an additional 170,171 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,041,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,611,000 after acquiring an additional 11,190 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,968,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,116,000 after purchasing an additional 75,022 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,438,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,456,000 after acquiring an additional 484,197 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,394,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,008,000 after acquiring an additional 14,835 shares in the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALGM stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.45. The company had a trading volume of 29,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.59 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.82. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $34.56.

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $237.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Allegro MicroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALGM. Mizuho dropped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

In other news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 16,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $423,766.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,093.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Allegro MicroSystems news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 16,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $423,766.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,093.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joanne Valente sold 1,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $33,768.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,921,390.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,573 shares of company stock worth $2,008,500 in the last 90 days. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

