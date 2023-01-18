Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Position in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) by 181.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 41,704 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.27% of Heritage-Crystal Clean worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HCCI traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.91. The company had a trading volume of 720 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.96. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $36.21.

Heritage-Crystal Clean ( NASDAQ:HCCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $172.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.14 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 11.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HCCI shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson began coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

