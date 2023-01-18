Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Position in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2023

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCIGet Rating) by 181.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 41,704 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.27% of Heritage-Crystal Clean worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:HCCI traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.91. The company had a trading volume of 720 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.96. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $36.21.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $172.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.14 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 11.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HCCI shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson began coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.