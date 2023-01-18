Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Holdings in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,708 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCUS. State Street Corp raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 61.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,435,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,930 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 295.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 974,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,685,000 after acquiring an additional 727,692 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,976,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 680,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,791,000 after acquiring an additional 359,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,912,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,464,000 after acquiring an additional 357,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RCUS. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arcus Biosciences Stock Down 3.7 %

In other Arcus Biosciences news, President Juan C. Jaen sold 4,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $136,407.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 218,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,433.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 2,523 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $77,582.25. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 28,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,958. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Juan C. Jaen sold 4,436 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $136,407.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 218,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,433.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,937 shares of company stock worth $1,197,313 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RCUS stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.56. 6,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,561,820. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.74 and a twelve month high of $39.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.87.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.15. Arcus Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

Further Reading

