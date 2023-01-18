Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,990 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. 51.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

Sinclair Broadcast Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBGI traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,271. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.29. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $31.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Announces Dividend

Sinclair Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $843.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.66 million. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 56.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 36.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.