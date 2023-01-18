Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 1,913 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 67.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1,122,685.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 78,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,360,000 after buying an additional 78,588 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,961,000 after buying an additional 18,304 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,381,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,253,000 after acquiring an additional 13,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 2nd quarter worth $6,477,000. 36.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Down 2.2 %

COKE stock traded down $11.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $484.13. 5,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,925. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12-month low of $405.03 and a 12-month high of $656.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $493.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $485.80.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $14.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 45.79%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $3.50 dividend. This represents a $14.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Consolidated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is 2.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.