Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 3,568 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.08% of EPR Properties worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 6.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 987.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 98,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 89,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPR traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,491. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a current ratio of 7.42. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $56.38.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 160.98%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.21.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

