CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Joseph B. Armes Sells 1,000 Shares

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $127,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,137,160.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

CSW Industrials stock traded down $6.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.96. The company had a trading volume of 84,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,414. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.22. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.03 and a 52 week high of $144.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.78.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $191.19 million for the quarter. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 11.49%.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSW Industrials

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,296,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,613,000 after acquiring an additional 17,510 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 986,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,137,000 after acquiring an additional 32,451 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 804,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 428,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,341,000 after acquiring an additional 12,389 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 427,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,287,000 after acquiring an additional 24,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, traps, and vents for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally, and specified building products.

