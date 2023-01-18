Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, a growth of 118.3% from the December 15th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of CRT traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.05. 36,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,325. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.03. The company has a market capitalization of $150.30 million, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.67.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 337.82% and a net margin of 93.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 million during the quarter.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend
Institutional Trading of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRT. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 61,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 20.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 9.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT)
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
- Can Alaska Air Continue Soaring Above The Airline Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.