Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, a growth of 118.3% from the December 15th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CRT traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.05. 36,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,325. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.03. The company has a market capitalization of $150.30 million, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.67.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 337.82% and a net margin of 93.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 million during the quarter.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 101.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRT. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 61,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 20.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 9.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

