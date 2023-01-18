Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Short Interest Up 140.6% in December

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 140.6% from the December 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COIHY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 8,200 ($100.06) to GBX 7,400 ($90.30) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 9,000 ($109.82) to GBX 8,800 ($107.38) in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

COIHY stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.91. 5,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,256. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.60. Croda International has a 1-year low of $34.61 and a 1-year high of $58.37.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

