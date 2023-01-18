Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) PT Raised to GBX 180 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 170 ($2.07) to GBX 180 ($2.20) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 27.59% from the stock’s current price.

CRST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 235 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 250 ($3.05) to GBX 220 ($2.68) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 319.17 ($3.89).

Crest Nicholson Price Performance

LON CRST opened at GBX 248.60 ($3.03) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £638.71 million and a PE ratio of -1,243.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 234.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 231.11. Crest Nicholson has a 12-month low of GBX 170.50 ($2.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 355.80 ($4.34).

About Crest Nicholson

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

