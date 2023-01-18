Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the December 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Performance

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.66. The company had a trading volume of 25,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,657. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 1 year low of $71.80 and a 1 year high of $108.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.72 and a 200 day moving average of $81.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLVO. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 85.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the second quarter worth $217,000.

