Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Trims Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JBL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jabil during the third quarter worth about $460,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Jabil during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Jabil during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 212.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Jabil in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of JBL stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,679. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.95 and a 200-day moving average of $63.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.80 and a twelve month high of $79.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.64%.

Jabil declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 7,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $459,320.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,174,280.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 7,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $459,320.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,174,280.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $772,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 178,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,811,373. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,390 shares of company stock worth $14,803,813. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jabil Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

