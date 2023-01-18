Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes $128,000 Position in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVLG. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Covenant Logistics Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Covenant Logistics Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLG traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.19. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $488.35 million, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.98. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.23 and a twelve month high of $40.37.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $311.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.00 million. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 24.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Covenant Logistics Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Covenant Logistics Group’s payout ratio is 4.37%.

Insider Activity at Covenant Logistics Group

In other Covenant Logistics Group news, Director Bradley A. Moline sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $724,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,790,219.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Covenant Logistics Group news, President Joey B. Hogan sold 3,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $126,060.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradley A. Moline sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $724,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,790,219.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

Featured Articles

