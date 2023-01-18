Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Purchases New Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNK. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cinemark

In other news, Director Enrique Senior sold 35,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $437,123.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,214.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cinemark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.07. The company had a trading volume of 31,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,628,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.16. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.11.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $650.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.20 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.93% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on Cinemark from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Cinemark from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Cinemark from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Cinemark from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

Cinemark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.