Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New Investment in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,983 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 287,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 29,063 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 3,591.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the first quarter worth $1,682,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 31.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,857,000 after acquiring an additional 531,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 113.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,088,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,494,000 after purchasing an additional 577,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jason Bliss sold 7,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $65,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 597,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,104,443.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SWI traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $9.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,417. SolarWinds Co. has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $14.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.16.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 131.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.53 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarWinds has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.90.

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

