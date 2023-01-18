Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New $122,000 Investment in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,975 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,140,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,644,000 after purchasing an additional 43,128 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,028,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,679,000 after buying an additional 14,417 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the first quarter worth $28,198,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,005,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,618,000 after buying an additional 27,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 1.0% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 793,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,065,000 after buying an additional 8,061 shares in the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDF Solutions stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.75. 389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,579. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.17 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.44. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $32.56.

PDF Solutions ( NASDAQ:PDFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $39.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PDFS shares. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of PDF Solutions to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

In other news, insider Andrzej Strojwas sold 19,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $617,706.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,904. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Adnan Raza sold 9,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $277,919.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrzej Strojwas sold 19,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $617,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,150 shares of company stock valued at $987,125 over the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

