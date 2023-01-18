Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Buys 7,829 Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,462 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Beazer Homes USA worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZH. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BZH stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.94. The company had a trading volume of 635 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,077. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.02. The company has a current ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $468.32 million, a P/E ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.07. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $21.58.

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $827.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.55 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 9.53%. Beazer Homes USA’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BZH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Beazer Homes USA from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Beazer Homes USA to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

