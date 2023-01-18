Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Acquires Shares of 471 Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 307,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,555,000 after purchasing an additional 140,037 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 446,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,563,000 after purchasing an additional 112,060 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1,489.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 104,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,788,000 after purchasing an additional 97,764 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 189,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,533,000 after buying an additional 78,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 270.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,112,000 after buying an additional 63,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KNSL traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $286.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,925. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $180.05 and a one year high of $334.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.22. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $216.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.02 million. Research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.57%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $285.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.50.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.16, for a total transaction of $1,110,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,410,947.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.35, for a total value of $231,990.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.16, for a total transaction of $1,110,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,410,947.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

