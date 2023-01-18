Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Acquires New Shares in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,759 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 2.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,964 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 47.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5.9% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 49.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STMicroelectronics Trading Up 3.1 %

STM stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849,998. The company has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $48.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.12. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 4 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STM. Societe Generale set a €71.00 ($77.17) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.30.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Further Reading

