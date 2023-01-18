Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Acquires New Shares in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 80,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QRTEA. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qurate Retail Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ QRTEA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.95. 53,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,444,351. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average is $2.41. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 21.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QRTEA. StockNews.com raised Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America cut Qurate Retail from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.20 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Qurate Retail Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Further Reading

