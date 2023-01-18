Corporate Office Properties Trust to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report released on Wednesday, January 11th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Stock Performance

Corporate Office Properties Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE OFC opened at $28.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $29.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corporate Office Properties Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OFC. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 155.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,901,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,923 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 32.9% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 38,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 9,566 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 274,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares during the period.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Featured Articles

