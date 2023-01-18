CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) CFO Sells $85,725.00 in Stock

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) CFO David Garfinkle sold 7,500 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $85,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 324,187 shares in the company, valued at $3,705,457.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
David Garfinkle also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 15th, David Garfinkle sold 7,500 shares of CoreCivic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $87,075.00.
- On Tuesday, November 15th, David Garfinkle sold 7,500 shares of CoreCivic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $84,675.00.
CXW traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.04. 833,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,937. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.99. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $14.24.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th.
CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.
