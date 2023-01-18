Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CMT opened at $14.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.06. Core Molding Technologies has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $126.31 million, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.75.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

