Contrasting Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT) and Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Rating) and Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Avalon GloboCare and Apollo Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avalon GloboCare $1.39 million 21.79 -$9.09 million ($1.30) -2.33 Apollo Medical $773.91 million 2.57 $73.86 million $1.42 24.72

Apollo Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Avalon GloboCare. Avalon GloboCare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apollo Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

0.9% of Avalon GloboCare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.9% of Apollo Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 64.0% of Avalon GloboCare shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Apollo Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Avalon GloboCare and Apollo Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalon GloboCare 0 0 0 0 N/A Apollo Medical 0 1 3 0 2.75

Apollo Medical has a consensus price target of $48.50, suggesting a potential upside of 38.18%. Given Apollo Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Apollo Medical is more favorable than Avalon GloboCare.

Profitability

This table compares Avalon GloboCare and Apollo Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalon GloboCare -955.48% -460.58% -97.43% Apollo Medical 6.26% 13.49% 7.15%

Risk & Volatility

Avalon GloboCare has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Medical has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Apollo Medical beats Avalon GloboCare on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avalon GloboCare

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates commercial real estate properties in the United States and the People's Republic of China. The company offers medical related consulting services, including research studies, executive education, daily online executive briefings, tailored expert advisory services, and consulting and management services in the areas of immunotherapy and second opinion/referral services. Its leading candidates are AVA-001, an anti-CD19 CAR-T, which has completed first-in-human clinical trial for relapsed/refractory (R/R) B-cell lymphoblastic leukemia; and AVA-011 that has completed pre-clinical laboratory studies and undergoing IND-enabling process development stage to generate cGMP-grade AVA-011 CAR-T cells. It is also developing RNA-based FASH-CARTM cell therapy platform. In addition, the company develops avalon clinical-grade tissue-specific exosome (ACTEX); offers therapeutic and diagnostic targets utilizing QTY-code protein design technology with Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), including using the QTY code protein design technology for development of a hemofiltration device to treat Cytokine Storm; and provides co-development of next generation, transposon-based, multi-target CAR-T, CAR-NK, and other immune effector cell therapeutic modalities with Arbele Limited. Further, it has strategic partnership with the University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences in Vienna and Austria to develop an S-layer vaccine that could be administered by an intranasal or oral route against SARS-CoV-2 and coronavirus that causes COVID-19 disease; and develops Avalon Cell and Avalon Rehab, as well as promotes standardization related to exosome industry. The company is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc., a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients. It offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans. The company's physician network consists of primary care physicians, specialist physicians, and hospitalists. It serves patients, primarily covered by private or public insurance, such as Medicare, Medicaid, and health maintenance organization plans; and non-insured patients in California. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

