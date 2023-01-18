Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Invests $265,000 in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 644 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindsell Train Ltd increased its position in Fair Isaac by 20.8% in the second quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 841,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,498,000 after buying an additional 144,872 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 253.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 670,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,879,000 after acquiring an additional 481,050 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 490,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,816,000 after acquiring an additional 102,724 shares in the last quarter. AF Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. AF Advisors Inc. now owns 374,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,039,000 after acquiring an additional 66,501 shares during the period. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 9.9% during the second quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 322,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,411,000 after purchasing an additional 29,100 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $614.00 to $686.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $545.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $697.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $647.17.

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total transaction of $1,160,806.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,299.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Fair Isaac news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.00, for a total transaction of $1,890,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,051,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total transaction of $1,160,806.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,299.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,072 shares of company stock valued at $12,180,047 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FICO opened at $627.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 1.28. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $340.48 and a 1 year high of $638.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $599.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $500.57.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56. The firm had revenue of $348.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.10 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 27.12% and a negative return on equity of 51.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.11 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

