Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 19.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 100.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.0% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 2.6% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Onto Innovation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $77.01 on Wednesday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.02 and a 1 year high of $103.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.39 and a 200 day moving average of $72.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $254.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.00 million. Research analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ONTO. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

About Onto Innovation

(Get Rating)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.