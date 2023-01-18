Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $258,000 Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $159.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.10. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $206.25.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 29.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

