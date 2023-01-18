Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $228,000 Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,640 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 30,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 525.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 479,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,132,000 after buying an additional 402,855 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,265,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 200.7% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FTNT opened at $50.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.31 and a 200-day moving average of $52.72. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on FTNT shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.92.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

