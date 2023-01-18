Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $216,000 Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,499 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 113.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 576.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $363,883.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,392,126,031.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $363,883.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,392,126,031.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,761 shares of company stock worth $25,501,334. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.7 %

Salesforce stock opened at $148.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.47 billion, a PE ratio of 530.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.61 and its 200-day moving average is $156.34. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $234.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.08.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

