Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,500 shares, a decline of 58.4% from the December 15th total of 193,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CFMS. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Conformis from $1.25 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conformis in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Conformis Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Conformis stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.05. The stock had a trading volume of 28,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,432. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.15. Conformis has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $19.62. The company has a market capitalization of $22.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conformis

Conformis ( NASDAQ:CFMS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 million. Conformis had a negative return on equity of 78.14% and a negative net margin of 104.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Conformis will post -8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conformis by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 20,030,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after buying an additional 1,778,054 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Conformis by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,368,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 136,641 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Conformis by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,763,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 188,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Conformis during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Conformis during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000.

Conformis Company Profile

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Germany, and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

