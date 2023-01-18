Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRDIY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in December

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRDIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Concordia Financial Group Price Performance

CRDIY stock remained flat at $12.62 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.67. Concordia Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $12.62.

About Concordia Financial Group

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit and loan products; and securities, leasing, survey research and other information, venture capital, and other financial services. It operates through a network of 205 branches and 5 overseas locations; and sub-branches, ATMs, and representative offices in Japan and internationally.

