Concentrix (CNXC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th.
Concentrix Stock Down 1.5 %
CNXC stock opened at $143.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Concentrix has a 12 month low of $108.57 and a 12 month high of $208.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.88.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Concentrix from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th.
Insider Transactions at Concentrix
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Concentrix by 213.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,212 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its position in Concentrix by 265.9% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Concentrix by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.
About Concentrix
Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.
