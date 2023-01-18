Concentrix (CNXC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th.

Concentrix Stock Down 1.5 %

CNXC stock opened at $143.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Concentrix has a 12 month low of $108.57 and a 12 month high of $208.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Concentrix from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Insider Transactions at Concentrix

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $1,223,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,816.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Concentrix by 213.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,212 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its position in Concentrix by 265.9% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Concentrix by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

