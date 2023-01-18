Compound (COMP) Market Capitalization Tops $356.54 Million

Compound (COMP) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Compound has a market cap of $356.54 million and approximately $51.70 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can now be purchased for about $49.06 or 0.00234610 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Compound has traded 41.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00100897 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00058910 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004919 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00027662 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000368 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000154 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 51.24389634 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 321 active market(s) with $41,570,568.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

