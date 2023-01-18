Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Declares Dividend of $0.25

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, January 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.2489 per share on Monday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Compass Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMPGY opened at $23.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Compass Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.18 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.05.

Get Compass Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,575 ($19.22) to GBX 1,625 ($19.83) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Compass Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.63) to GBX 2,150 ($26.24) in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,003.00.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.