Comparing Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) & Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) and Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Taysha Gene Therapies and Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taysha Gene Therapies N/A N/A -$174.52 million ($4.11) -0.56 Monte Rosa Therapeutics N/A N/A -$73.96 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Taysha Gene Therapies has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and Monte Rosa Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taysha Gene Therapies 0 1 11 0 2.92 Monte Rosa Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75

Taysha Gene Therapies presently has a consensus target price of $16.15, indicating a potential upside of 602.34%. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $18.60, indicating a potential upside of 136.04%. Given Taysha Gene Therapies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Taysha Gene Therapies is more favorable than Monte Rosa Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Taysha Gene Therapies and Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taysha Gene Therapies N/A -338.37% -101.42% Monte Rosa Therapeutics N/A -31.95% -28.20%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.1% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.2% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 42.4% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Taysha Gene Therapies beats Monte Rosa Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc., a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a strategic partnership with The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center to develop and commercialize transformative gene therapy treatments. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers. The company also develops CDK2 to treat ovarian, uterine, and breast cancers; NEK7 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, such as Crohn's disease, neurodegenerative disease, diabetes, and liver disease; VAV1, a target protein for autoimmune diseases; and BCL11A, a therapeutically-relevant protein in hemoglobinopathies. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

