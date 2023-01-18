CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Bought by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in CommScope were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in CommScope by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 41,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CommScope by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in CommScope by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in CommScope by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,136 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 35,277 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommScope stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.29. 11,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,024,644. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.78. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $13.73.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 87.03% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. Equities research analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COMM shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of CommScope in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CommScope from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America raised CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet raised CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CommScope from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

