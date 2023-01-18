Coin98 Hits 1-Day Volume of $11.50 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. In the last week, Coin98 has traded 22.1% higher against the US dollar. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $47.64 million and approximately $11.50 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin98 token can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 (C98) is a token. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

