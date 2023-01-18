Coin98 (C98) Market Capitalization Achieves $44.37 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000976 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a total market cap of $44.37 million and $15.47 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $296.23 or 0.01413095 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00006920 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000209 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00015933 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000575 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00033048 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $366.62 or 0.01748847 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Coin98

Coin98 (C98) is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

