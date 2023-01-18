Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Announces Dividend of $0.06

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, January 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0599 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th.

Clough Global Equity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Clough Global Equity Fund stock opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $13.31.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 42,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 778,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Clough Global Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

