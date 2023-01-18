Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Announces Dividend of $0.06

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, January 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0599 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th.
Clough Global Equity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years.
Clough Global Equity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Clough Global Equity Fund stock opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $13.31.
Institutional Trading of Clough Global Equity Fund
Clough Global Equity Fund Company Profile
Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ)
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
- Johnson & Johnson Breakout Breaks Down: Can Earnings Boost Stock?
- Can Alaska Air Continue Soaring Above The Airline Industry?
- Insulet Has Potential To Gain More Than Analysts Are Forecasting
- Cathie Wood Is Buying These Stocks, Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.