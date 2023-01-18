Clear Street Markets LLC Trims Stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Clear Street Markets LLC decreased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,917,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $357,809,000 after buying an additional 2,743,230 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 51.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,221,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,545 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 102.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,980,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,677 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 260.8% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,283,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,786,000 after buying an additional 928,001 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 9,819.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 766,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 758,725 shares during the period. 52.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of AM opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.31. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $11.61.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $231.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.91 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 35.99% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.33%.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

