Clear Street Markets LLC Reduces Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Clear Street Markets LLC trimmed its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,086 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth approximately $6,900,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 476,284 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,244,000 after acquiring an additional 25,180 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,057 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth about $16,362,000. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $54.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.90. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $67.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AEM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$75.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.22.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

