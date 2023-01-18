Clear Street Markets LLC Purchases New Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,048 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.7% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 5.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.50.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.11, for a total transaction of $6,244,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,036,936 shares in the company, valued at $161,876,078.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total transaction of $35,907.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,689 shares in the company, valued at $13,456,551.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.11, for a total value of $6,244,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,036,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,876,078.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,750 shares of company stock worth $21,110,710. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $172.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.83. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.32 and a 52-week high of $194.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.