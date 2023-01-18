Clear Street Markets LLC Lowers Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Clear Street Markets LLC cut its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,058 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.6% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.5% in the third quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,113 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.6% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,769 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $237.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $194.54 and a twelve month high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $5.71 per share. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PXD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $261.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $267.00 to $261.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.78.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

