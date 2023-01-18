Clear Street Markets LLC Increases Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSGS opened at $178.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.22. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a one year low of $136.61 and a one year high of $186.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.71 and a beta of 0.87.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 6.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

