Clear Street Markets LLC Has $200,000 Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 132.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Kroger by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Kroger by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $46.18 on Wednesday. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Kroger’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KR shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,498.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kroger Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.