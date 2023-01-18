Clear Street Markets LLC Has $164,000 Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Clear Street Markets LLC lowered its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $159,959.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,414.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,987,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,506 shares of company stock worth $1,012,702. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $98.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $144.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.49 and a 200-day moving average of $92.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Citigroup started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.43.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also

