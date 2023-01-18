Clear Street Markets LLC Boosts Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $62.70 on Wednesday. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $43.74 and a one year high of $68.43. The company has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.82.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.09%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.31.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

