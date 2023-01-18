Clear Street Markets LLC Boosts Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,814 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 56.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 72.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 56.1% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.45.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $102.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.20. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $153.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.05.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 23.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 31.79%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,412.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

