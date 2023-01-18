Clear Street Markets LLC Acquires 1,564 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 501.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 137.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,364.3% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of ARE stock opened at $156.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.47, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.16. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.74 and a 52 week high of $210.18.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $659.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 147.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $151.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $1,372,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,563,228.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 6,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $1,055,018.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,001,152.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $1,372,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,563,228.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,253 shares of company stock valued at $5,179,946 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.